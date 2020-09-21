Last Updated:

Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 1st Virtual Show Underway, 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen' Win

For the first time, the Primetime Emmy Awards are being held virtually, and though a different experience, the excitement levels are high. 'Watchmen', 'Schitt’s Creek' in the running for honours.

Written By
Joel Kurian
07:56 IST, September 21st 2020
Tyler Perry honoured

Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation were honoured with the Governor's Award for 'unparalleled contributions to shaping television and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts.'

 

07:56 IST, September 21st 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race wins

RuPaul's Drag Race wins Outstanding Competition Program!

07:56 IST, September 21st 2020
H.E.R. gives impressive performance

Grammy-winning H.E.R. rendered Prince's  Nothing Compares 2 U in a tribute to those who passed away, including Chadwik Boseman.

Image credit: AP

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
Watchmen adds to its tally

Watchmen added to its tally after bagging Outstanding Limited Series.

 

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
Uzo Aduba wins

Uzo Aduba wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for Mrs America.

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
Watchmen gets 3rd of the night

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is declared as Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for Watchmen. 

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
Best direction award

Maria Schrader is declared as the winner for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for Unorthodox. 

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
Watchmen again on honours list

Watchmen adds to its tally with Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special award for Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson.

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
'Hulk' Mark Ruffalo wins

Mark Ruffalo wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for I Know This Much Is True.

 

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020
Regina King wins for Watchmen

The most nominated show Watchmen kicked off proceedings with Regina King being announced as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie.

 

 

 

