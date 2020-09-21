Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 1st Virtual Show Underway, 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen' Win

For the first time, the Primetime Emmy Awards are being held virtually, and though a different experience, the excitement levels are high. 'Watchmen', 'Schitt’s Creek' in the running for honours.

07:56 IST, September 21st 2020 Tyler Perry honoured Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation were honoured with the Governor's Award for 'unparalleled contributions to shaping television and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts.' The recipient of this year’s Governors Award is @tylerperry and The Perry Foundation! The award recognizes Perry’s unparalleled contributions to shaping television and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts. Congratulations! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yL0AaoMfUL — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

07:56 IST, September 21st 2020 RuPaul's Drag Race wins RuPaul's Drag Race wins Outstanding Competition Program!

07:56 IST, September 21st 2020 H.E.R. gives impressive performance Grammy-winning H.E.R. rendered Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U in a tribute to those who passed away, including Chadwik Boseman. Image credit: AP

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 Watchmen adds to its tally Watchmen added to its tally after bagging Outstanding Limited Series. Congratulations to @watchmen! It’s just won the #Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series! 🙌 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/C4ctLinler — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 Uzo Aduba wins Uzo Aduba wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for Mrs America.

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 Watchmen gets 3rd of the night Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is declared as Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for Watchmen.

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 Best direction award Maria Schrader is declared as the winner for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for Unorthodox.

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 Watchmen again on honours list Watchmen adds to its tally with Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special award for Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson.

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 'Hulk' Mark Ruffalo wins Mark Ruffalo wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for I Know This Much Is True. And @MarkRuffalo from I Know This Much Is True (@HBO) takes it! He’s the #Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/wqn2hDGEFE — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

07:35 IST, September 21st 2020 Regina King wins for Watchmen The most nominated show Watchmen kicked off proceedings with Regina King being announced as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.