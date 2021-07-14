Emmys 2021 Nominations: The Crown And The Mandalorian Win Big With 24 Nods Each

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Emmys were one of the first Hollywood award ceremonies d that were held during the pandemic in 2020 and as the year has gone by, Emmys 2021 is all set for its premiere. Emmys 2021 nominations list recently surfaced on the internet and created a buzz among the fans. The nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday that showcased the series, The Crown and The Mandalorian receiving a whopping 24 nominations while Lovecraft Country got 18.
According to the reports by EW, The Television Academy's Board of Governors recently announced a small but notable rule change for this year's Emmys to be more inclusive of ‘gender-nonconforming individuals. It stated, “A nominee or winner of any acting category can request they be recognized with the more gender-neutral title "Performer" on their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette, although the categories themselves relating to Actor and Actress won't change.”
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Black-ish
Hacks
Ted Lasso
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
Uncle Frank
Sylvie's Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
IMAGE: AP
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.