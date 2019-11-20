Erica Fernandes: Check Out These Stunning Gym Outfit Looks Of The Popular Television Actor

Erica Fernandes is playing the popular role of Prerna in the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica debuted in the film industry in 2013 with a Tamil psychological thriller, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. She made her television debut in 2016 with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica is a fitness freak, who loves to post her gym outfit looks on her Instagram page. She always appears to adore her natural and stunning gym looks without any makeup. Her social media handle is always flooded with her gym looks. So, here we have compiled a list of some of her best gym outfits which showcase her impressive fashion sense-

Check out these amazing gym outfit looks of Erica Fernandes

1. In this picture, Erica Fernandes is wearing a black skin fit track pant with a grey crop top on it. The actor is spotted lifting the medicine ball in the gym. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

2. In this look, Erica is looking stunning as she is wearing a bralette and a track pant which is skin fit. She tied her hair up with a high pony-tail.

3. In this picture, the actor is wearing a black bralette and a black three fourth track pant. She is completely giving a sporty look with those shoes.

4. Erica is looking stunning in this sporty look. She is wearing a pink sleeveless top on a black bralette. Under that, she wore a blue and black mix combination colored high waist track.

