Erica Fernandes Excited About Reprising Role In Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is all ready to come onscreen once again as the makers have announced its release date at a press conference. The show will go live on July 12 on Sony Liv with the reprised roles of three actors i.e., Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. At a press conference in today afternoon, Erica Fernandes shared her feelings about the reprising role and one thing about her character which is close to her heart.

Erica said at a press conference, "This one of the role closest to me because it is so relatable, you feel nice working on it. You say yes even if it comes to you a million times over. It is very satisfying. Everyone looks for new things when they are bored, but here we are so happy, that we want to keep coming back to it."

When she talked about that one thing which is closest to her heart, Erica said,

"One thing that is close to my heart is that I as Erica, can relate to Sonakshi and I believe that a lot of women out there can relate to her because it is the story of today's women, she balances things well, and that is something I really like about this character. If I am not thinking as Erica as well, I do learn a lot from that as well, I get to see new point of views."

A gist of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3

The returning actors, Erica Fernandes will play the role of Sonakshi, Shaheer Sheikh as Dev and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari in season 3, where Sonakshi and Dev will continue to be the leading actors of the show. In its season 3, the audiences will that how after 10 years Dev and Sonakshi are still together and what strains they will face in their married life, how will they overcome those problems and remain together. Season 3 will revolve around a major incident in their relationship which is yet to be revealed.

The casting team schedule the shooting of the show in Siliguri due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai earlier, but later, resumed shooting in Mumbai as restrictions have eased.

(IMAGE: ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES-INSTA/KUCHRANGPYARKEAISEBHI3)

