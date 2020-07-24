'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Actor Erica On Shooting From Home: 'I Get Cues Over Call'

Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2's lead actor Erica Fernandes recently had an interview with an entertainment portal. During which, Erica talked about the situation of shooting from home, amid four positive cases found on the sets. The actor confirmed it with the portal and said that her only challenge has been not having her co-stars in front.

Erica Fernandes on shooting from home

Talking to the entertainment portal about the same, Erica Fernandes shared that shooting from home makes it difficult to imagine how her co-stars or other people will react to her lines. Since there is no crew to guide her, the actor is managing everything on her own. Fernandes admits that shooting from home alone for a television serial is not easy. Erica Fernandes further shared that she has an online channel for which she used to do everything on her own. That experience of her is coming in handy since it taught her complexities of handling a camera, fixing the lights, monitoring the sound and getting dressed up on her own, she added.

In the same interview, Erica Fernandes also revealed that she is constantly in touch with her directors and DOPs and how they go about shooting. She told the portal that her director, DOP and someone from the creative team is always on call with her. The screen acts as their monitor and they give her cues over the call.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star further shared that all shot discussions happen on the phone as well. They do retakes only if the mood is not right or she fumbles lines. Otherwise, they give a positive sign, Erica added. Talking about Parth Samthaan, Erica shared that he was tested again and the results were negative, he is recuperating well, she concluded.

Erica Fernandes recently revealed through her Instagram story that her COVID-19 results have come out to be negative. The actor had taken the test as a precautionary measure after her co-star Parth Samthaan and some crew members test positive after the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was resumed recently. On her post, she wrote that the reports are negative and also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their prayers and concern.

