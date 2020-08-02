Erica Fernandes’s Stunning Pictures On Instagram Set Internet On Fire

Erica Fernandes is best known for playing the character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica, who rose to fame with the character of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, is now a social media sensation and also a makeup and travel blogger. She often makes heads turn with her glamorous style statements. Here are five times when Erica Fernandes set the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. Read on to know more details:

Erica Fernandez’s stunning pictures

Erica Fernandes can be seen posing in a black colour halter neck bralette and a navy blue mini skirt. Her skirt has heavy golden embroidery all over it. Erica has worn a black colour full-length net-material transparent cape on top of her outfit. The actor has applied fresh manicure nail paint and can be seen wearing golden accessories around her wrist and her fingers. She has worn black colour round sunglasses and given her straight hair a side partition, tying them in a neat and tight bun at the back of her head. Erica Fernandes has applied nude shade makeup.

Erica Fernandes can be seen posing in a black colour half-sleeve blouse and skin-fit ankle-length jeans. She has worn shimmery heels and a heavy diamond neck-piece. Erica has left her wavy hair open, giving them a retro-style puffy look and letting them flow naturally, giving them a messy look. Fernandes has applied nude shade makeup.

Here, Erica Fernandes can be seen posing while getting out of a swimming pool, wearing a black colour net-material one-piece that is sleeveless. She has applied fresh manicure nail paint and can be seen wearing golden and black colour accessories around her wrist, fingers, and neck. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and letting them flow naturally, giving them a messy look. Erica Fernandes has applied nude shade makeup while opting for a smokey eye look.

In this picture, Erica Fernandes can be seen posing in a baby blue colour one-piece dress. Her dress is sleeveless and has a deep V-neck cut. The portion of the dress till the york has a net material and multi-coloured pastel floral design embroidered on it. The portion of the dress below the york is plain and frilly. Erica has worn golden, pink, and blue colour accessories around her ears and fingers. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and letting them flow naturally, giving them a messy look. Erica Fernandes has applied nude shade makeup.

In this photo, she can be seen posing in a black colour skin-fit crop top and high-waist ankle-length ripped jeans. She has worn a black colour jacket on top of her outfit that has multi-coloured faces printed all over it. She has worn black colour boot heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and letting them flow naturally, giving them a messy look. Erica Fernandes has applied nude shade makeup here.

