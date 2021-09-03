‘Even If You Are 70 And I Am Alive, Call Me': Sidharth Shukla To Shehnaaz In Viral Video

Television actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla’s death left people in shock. After his death, a video surfaced on Twitter of Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill from the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The video featured a heartwarming conversation between the two.

Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s conversation on reality show

In the video clip, the duo can be seen sitting next to each other and Shukla assured Gill that she could call him whenever she faced any problems in life. The late star's exact words were, “Tere life mein kabhi koi problem aaye toh tu mere ko call kardiyo. Humlog baat nahi kar rahe but tujhe koi problem hai tu mere ko phone karna.” (Whenever you have a problem in your life, call me. Even if we don't talk and you are facing a problem, call me)

The Broken But Beautiful actor went on to say, “Without fail, 70 saal ki bhi hojayegi aur main zinda raha toh karegi.” (Even if you are 70 years old and I am still alive, will you call me?) His statement made Shehnaaz Gill burst out laughing and she said, “Haan” (Yes). Apart from being seen on the reality show together in 2019, they also featured in music videos including Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga together.

Other than Big Boss 13, Shukla also appeared in Balika Vadhu. After he became a model, he stepped into the world of acting with his debut in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, where he played the lead role. The actor also took on roles in Love U Zindagi and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi. Shukla was also seen and loved in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6. He later made his debut in Bollywood with the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

According to a PeepingMoon exclusive, Shehnaaz Gill was with Sidharth Shukla during his last moments. Gill told the police she tried to wake the actor up and that his chin was resting on her lap. Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains were brought to the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday for his last rites. This took place after Cooper Hospital handed over the actor’s mortal remains to his family after his post-mortem was completed. Shehnaaz Gill was snapped at the funeral and looked extremely distressed.

