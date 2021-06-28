Everybody Loves Raymond Creator Phil Rosenthal's Father, Max Rosenthal Passes Away At 95

Max Rosenthal, father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal has passed away. He was 95 years old. The television creator and host Phil Rosenthal announced the demise of his father on Sunday. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the news with everyone. Taking to social media, Phil Rosenthal penned down a heartfelt note for his late father and shared special memories of his father with some pictures. In the caption, Phil Rosenthal shared his father was the biggest influence in his life.

Max Rosenthal passes away aged 95

Max Rosenthal had starred in several shows of his son Phil like Everybody Loves Raymond, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having and Somebody Feed Phil for Netflix. Sharing the unfortunate demise of his dad, Phil Rosenthal shared a series of pictures on his Instagram. In the caption of the post, Phil wrote, “Max Rosenthal passed away last night. As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favourite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny.” He further continued, “Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today. I love you Dad. You live on forever in us, your family, and the friends you’ve made around the world. ♥️” Here is a look at Phil Rosenthal’s Instagram post about his father.

As soon as he shared the post, several celebrities and netizens paid their condolences in the comments section. Celebrities like Bob Saget, chef Alon Shaya, Domenick Lombardozzi among others paid their tributes in comments. Last week, Phil had paid a tribute to his father Max on Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day. He had described him as, “the world’s best example of how to be a dad in this man right here. At 95, he’s still our hero. Sweet, kind, generous, and the funniest guy we ever met.”

Max Rosenthal had a recurring role on Everybody Loves Raymond as lodge buddy Max throughout the show’s run from 1996 to 2005. He had also made several appearances on Phil’s unscripted PBS series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having and the Netflix series, Somebody Feed Phil which recently got renewed for a fifth season. Max Rosenthal’s wife of more than 60 years and Phil’s mother Helen passed away in 2019 at the age of 86. She had also starred alongside Max on Phil’s shows. The cause of Max’s demise is not yet shared by the Rosenthal family.

Image: Phil Rosenthal's Instagram

