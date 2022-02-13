Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of Bigg Boss In Mumbai; 4 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

In the latest development, a fire broke out at the sets of Bigg Boss on Sunday at 1 pm, as per reports by ANI. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed that no injuries have been reported and the fire was pretty bad. Therefore, no photography was allowed as the security did not allow us to take any visuals.

As per ANI, four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire is still unclear. Meanwhile, the last episode of Bigg Boss got premiered on Colors on January 30, with the show announcing the winner of Season 15.

Bigg Boss 15 winner and more

'Naagin 6' fame Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy as she was declared the winner. The actor even penned a heartfelt note on social media and thanked her fans for being there to support her throughout her journey in the show. She even posted a video clip of herself in which she addressed all her fans and mentioned that she could hear them and their wishes.

Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya". The actor also celebrated with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Kundrra who became the second runner-up of the show.

More on 'Bigg Boss 15'

The finalists of the most controversial reality show included Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant. 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale became very emotional for all Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans. As the late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill paid a heartfelt tribute with a beautiful performance on the show. She performed her own song that she penned keeping Sidharth Shukla in heart and mind. Shehnaaz Gill and the show host both became emotional on the show and broke into tears.