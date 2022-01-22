Following Bob Saget's Demise, Final Episode Of His Podcast Released

American stand-up comedian, Bob Saget passed away earlier this month on January 9. Now after his death, the final episode of his podcast Bob Saget's Here For You was released earlier this week featuring American stand-up comedian and actress Margaret Cho. They talked about Cho's upcoming acting projects, the importance of Asian representation, the coronavirus outbreak, and her spring stand-up comedy tour plans.

On January 8, Saget finished a stand-up show in Jacksonville, Florida, and was discovered dead the next afternoon in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Saget wrote in his final Instagram post about how much he loved the crowd at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and how quickly the night passed. On Instagram, he stated, "I loved tonight’s show at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences."

Cho remarked on what it meant to be Saget's final guest when the final edition of his podcast was released. She shared an Instagram post where she stated that it was quite easy to talk to Bob about how long they had been friends and doing standup at places like Cobb's, which is a comedy club in San Francisco. She also stated that she wish she hadn't been his last guest and that he had more to offer.

In the podcast, Saget stated told Cho that he has a feeling that she is never going to stop. Chu also said that she has no intention to stop and that she will do it forever. Cho was also heard saying, "I really can not remember anything I used to do and I am amazed when I watch them. Like, how can I remember all those things, our minds are incredible." Saget, on the other hand, said, "every 7-8 years, I become a different version of myself."

The episode was started by comedian Bill Burr, who said it was sadly Saget's last episode of his podcast. Bill also stated that that person genuinely cared about everyone and that he was one of the wittiest and friendliest people he has ever met. Burr also said that Saget was as charming as he was pleasant.

Image: @margaret_cho/Instagram