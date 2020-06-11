'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Looks Unrecognizable As He Emerges From Lockdown

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's latest picture as he emerged from lockdown has left netizens in shock as he looks unrecognizable. The actor was staying at his Malibu house during the lockdown and just as he stepped out with a cigarette between his fingers, the actor was clicked by the paps.

Chandler, his 'Friends' character name, was dressed in jogging tracks, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap as he stepped out for his essential outing in the locality.

I'd very much like to be Matthew Perry, someone with a dad bod. I think I'm on the right path. pic.twitter.com/iHMyPwilrS — Jan (@eccentric_lad) June 11, 2020

#MatthewPerry spotted with a cup of coffee and a cigarette in Malibu

- June 9 pic.twitter.com/uvjHPNfiUT — MLPsource (@mlpsource) June 11, 2020

Matthew Perry Supports 'Black Lives Matter' Campaign, See Post

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, who is best known for his character Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, has kept himself self-isolated at home like most Hollywood celebrities. He has been creating awareness and has been telling his fans to follow the rules of social distancing to help combat coronavirus amid the global crisis situation. Matthew Perry recently took to his Instagram and shared a post in the support of the Black Lives Matter campaign. Take a look at what Matthew Perry has to say about the BLM movement.

In the caption of this post, Matthew Perry wrote "Though I am from Canada, I am a white man living in America, which means I am privileged. I don’t know how to fix everything that is wrong, but I want to learn how to be a better ally for every Black person affected by systemic racism. I intend to put my money where my mouth is, but for now, allow me to say: #BlackLivesMatter". Apart from this, pictures of him leaving his house amid the pandemic also have surfaced on the internet.

