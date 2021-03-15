From Aly Goni To Karan Wahi, Here's What Television's Favourite Actors Were Up To

From Aly Goni's Instagram Reels with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin to Karan Wahi's romantic poem, these television lead actors have taken to their Instagram handle to share their weekend plans and activities with their followers. Check out what your favourite TV actor was up to over the weekend.

Aly Goni flaunts his 'Brown Kudi'

In the Instagram Reels video, Aly Goni took a video of his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, lying next to him. The song Brown Kudi played in the background as Jasmin smiled at the camera. In the caption, Aly called Jasmin his "Brown Kudi" and asked fans not to have twisted thoughts as the picture was from a Mehendi shoot. The video garnered over 400,000 likes.

Arjun Bijlani's Positive Sunday Vibes

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle to share a few words of advice to his followers with several posts from his latest photoshoot. In his caption, he told fans that to keep their dreams alive they must persevere with hard work, determination, and dedication. He also said that it was important for fans to keep faith in themselves. He ended his caption with a note saying "All things are possible for those who believe".

Mohsin Khan shows off his Kabaddi skills

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan shared a video of himself playing Kabaddi with his buddies over the weekend. He was seen tackling the raider in the video. He swiftly caught the opponent and tackled him to the ground. In the caption, he added a lion emoji. The video received over 789,000 views from fans.

Rithvik Dhanjani announced launch of 'Super Dancer 4'

Dressed in a dapper blue suit, Rithvik Dhanjani held up four fingers announcing the arrival of Super Dancer 4 to viewers' screens. In the caption, he asked fans to "keep calm" as Super Dancer 4 would be arriving soon. In the pictures, Rithvik's look is styled with a white shirt and a black watch. The fans showed their love by giving him more than 58,000 likes.

Karan Wahi pens a poem

Karan Wahi took to his Instagram handle to share a special video. In the video, Karan is seen sitting with his girlfriend Uditi Singh on a deck by a river. In the video, the words of a poem penned by Karan titled "Socho" (Imagine). In the poem, Karan talks about imagining a world made of water, where cities are formed by lakes. He asks readers to imagine if waves had a home of their own. He continued writing "whatever we imagined and dreamt of is fulfilled". The video gained more than 135,000 views and over 38,000 likes.