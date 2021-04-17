From Nia Sharma'ss Dance Vid To Erica's Skincare Tips, Top IG Posts Of TV Stars This Week

Celebrities often use their social media handles to keep their fans and followers updated about their projects and important events from their personal lives. From Nia Sharma's Instagram update to Erica Fernandes' Instagram post about beauty tips, let us take a look at how these Television stars spent their week from April 10 to April 17.

1. Nia Sharma shakes a leg on Cardi B's song 'UP'

Nia Sharma's Instagram recently featured a dance video of the actress with choreographer Shivika Pratap. The actress was seen dancing to the tunes of Cardi B's new song Up. Nia wrote "Clubs shut but your inner soul wants to go out dancing...

Twinning with @shivikapratapofficial" as she shared the post on her account. The actress was seen wearing a bright pink bodycon dress and white sneakers.

2. Erica Fernandes' Instagram post about her skincare routine

TV actress Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram to share her skincare routine with her fans and followers. The actress showed her skincare routine step by step and also shared all the products that she uses. In her captions, the actress wrote that she prefers to do this skin routine at night to get better results.

3. Jennifer Winget stuns in grey

Television actress Jennifer Winget's Instagram recently featured a series of photos of the actress as she stunned in a grey outfit. The actress shared 3 different photos in the same outfit but in different poses. She was seen wearing a grey dress with little to no makeup on. Jennifer finished off her look with a golden coloured statement neckpiece. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote "And if you find it hard to laugh at yourself, I’d be happy to do it for you". Take a look at her photos here.

4. Hina Khan's Ramadan wish

TV star Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram to wish her fans and followers on Ramadan. The actress was seen wearing a yellow suit and sported a natural look and finished off her look with golden coloured jhumkas. The actress wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak" and wished her fans and followers.

5. Shivangi Joshi celebrates 4 million followers

Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone of 4 million followers on her Instagram account. The actress shared pictures of herself cutting a cake and posing with her family. Through her captions, she thanked her fans and followers for all the love and support. The actress wrote, "Feel blessed and proud to say that we are a power-packed 4M family now. Thank you, everyone, loads of love and hugs to you ".

6. Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram post for wife Ruchikaa Kapoor

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh recently took to his Instagram to celebrate 6 months anniversary with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor shared a photo with his wife and tagged her as well. The actor wrote "6 months and counting" and also used the hashtag #togetherness as he shared the photo.

7. Rithvik Dhanjani's photoshoot

Televsion actor Rithvika Dhanjani was recently seen doing a photoshoot with the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. the actor shared the photos from his shoot on his Instagram account. In one of the photos, Rithhvik was seen wearing an animal print jacket black pants and posed with Dabboo Ratnani's dog Flash. While sharing the photo the actor wrote, "When @dabbooratnani intervened in our deep conversation @flashratnani did not like it, says his look!" as he shared the photo.

8. Ronit Roy plays the flute

Television and movie actor Ronit Roy took to his Instagram to share a video of himself playing the flute. The actor in his 1 minute 34 seconds long video played a sweet melody on the flute. The actor tagged filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in his post and thanked them for encouraging him. In his captions, he wrote, "Aapke prostahan Ka Ab tak Ka nateeja

Thank you so much for encouraging me! @rakesh_roshan9 @apnabhidu".

9. Abhinav Shukla's highway drive

TV Abhinav Shukla took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself as he went for a drive on the highway. The actor wrote, "Indian highways are not just a conduit for the heavy machinery to move in two dimensions its an ecosystem in itself. It's got its own language( vernacular) its own sensibilities and organised chaos which we call traffic" as he shared the post. Abhinav also used the hashtag #Highwaydrive.

10. Dheeraj Dhoopar's quirky reel

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently took to his Instagram and shared a quirky reel of himself. The video featured not one but two Dheeraj avatars. One Dheeraj was seen changing outfits while the other one approved his outfits. While sharing this quirky video, the actor wrote "Do it for you" in his captions.

Source: Nia Sharma and Erica Fernandes' Instagram