Gashmeer Mahajani Reacts To Dad Ravindra's Death, Addresses 'irresponsible son' Remarks

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his Pune apartment last week. Reportedly, his mortal remains were discovered by his neighbours a few days after he died. As per reports, he had been living alone for the past eight months.

After the news broke, several netizens called out his son, Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani and labelled him "irresponsible". In a social media post, Gashmeer addressed the trolls and prayed for his father's "departed soul".

3 things you need to know

Ravindra Mahajani's mortal remains were reportedly found two-three days after his death in his Pune apartment.

Netizens speculated that Gashmeer and his late father were not on good terms.

Previously, actress Hemangi Kavi lent her support to Gashmeer and slammed netizens for their "inhumane behaviour".

Gashmeer Mahajani mourns his father's death

In response to the online hate, the actor took to his Instagram stories and said "maybe I will open up about it in the future when the time is right".

(Gashmeer Mahajani asked for privacy after his father Ravindra'a death | Image: Gashmeer Mahajani/Instagram)

He said that he and his loved ones will maintain their silence for now. He requested privacy for himself and his family. "Let’s let a star be a star. I and my fellow people will ensure that by being silent. If that brings hate or abuse to me or us, we are welcoming it more than anything," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

'Maybe I will open up in the future'

Shutting down the trolls, Gashmeer Mahajani emphasised that the family knew Ravindra more than anyone else and requested empathy at this time. He ended his note by saying that he may choose to "open up" about the matter at a later time.

"May the Lord bless, Shanti to the departed soul… Om Shanti. He was my father and my mother’s husband and we knew him better than any of you. Maybe I will open up in the future when the time is right," the Deool Band actor said.

Meanwhile, Gashmeer received support from his fans who also condoled his father's death. Actress Hemangi Kavi was among those who stood with Gashmeer and also condemned netizens for their insensitive remarks.