Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's First Photos With Their Newborn Out

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar made their first public appearance after welcoming their first born. The couple stepped out of Lilavati hospital on Saturday and posed for the shutterbugs at the location. Gauahar was seen in a white T-shirt and green trousers. Zaid, on the other hand, wore a grey T-shirt and yellow trousers. See the video here.

The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on May 11 which read, "It's a boy. Assalaaualaikum Beautiful world, says our bundle of joy, Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happens truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents- Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar Khan's baby shower

A baby shower for Gauahar was held by Zaid and his family the previous month. Expectant parents Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended the joyful celebration, and their vibrant attire matched the excitement of the beautifully furnished location. Zaid was dressed casually, but his blue, green, and orange striped button-down made a statement about him. The vibrant choice was balanced by the white pants.

Gauahar wore an orange chiffon dress with printed abstract designs all over. The dress tied into a bow at the back as the shoulders and bust joined to make one large frill. The couple cut the many congratulatory cakes spread out for them. The table was also filled with baby pink and baby blue cupcakes ready to be distributed among the guests. The room was decked in golden and white balloons and elaborate multi-coloured floral arrangements.

The wedding of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took place on December 25, 2020. They had been engaged since November in the same year. The couple's pregnancy was revealed by Gauhar in December of the previous year.