Gauahar Khan Spotted Outside Studio; Sprays Sanitiser On Paparazzi's Hands Before Posing

On March 30, 2021, the pictures of actor Gauahar Khan and her hubby, Zaid Darbar started circulating on the internet. The couple was spotted outside the studio and posed together for paparazzi. Before clicking the picture, Gauahar can be seen spraying sanitiser on the hands of paparazzi. In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen donning a light yellow ethnic outfit, while Zaid sported a shiny blue kurta and gold pyjama.

Gauahar Khan spotted outside a studio in Mumbai

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen wearing minimal makeup and wearing a pair of golden earrings. She kept her long straight hair open. Zaid added a pair of black sunglasses to complete his look. Gauahar went by the ‘new normal’ and can be seen wearing a beige coloured mask and offering sanitiser to the paparazzi. Adhering to the COVID-19 norms, the couple can be seen maintaining social distancing with the photographers. Gauahar also recently posted the pictures on her Insta story and captioned it as, “Hahahaha. These outfits…. @Zaid_Darbar”.

On March 15, 2021, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had filed an FIR against Gauahar for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive. Mumbai Police had booked the actor after Gauahar Khan's COVID-19 test results came positive on March 11, 2021. The complaint came as she attended the shooting of a film and was moving around in public places.

Meanwhile, on March 30, 2021, Gauahar dropped a pair of pictures featuring herself, her hubby and brother, Asaad Khan. In the first picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen posing adorably for the selfie picture. They flashed their faded smiles and looking into the camera. The actor donned a light green coloured dress and went for minimal makeup. She added a pair of small gold earrings to complete her look. In the second picture, the couple can be seen posing with him. The trio went for a casual look and flaunted their bright smiles, while Gauahar made a pout face.

The place tagged in the post is Mumbai, Maharashtra. As for the caption, Gauahar wrote, “My Asbhaaaaiiiii. Met almost after 2 years. Our bond is crazy but unbelievably strong”. She continued, “U are my all. @asaadzkhan. Masha Allah. @zaid_darbar ‘#Bestest’ What do u think asbhai calls me?? Gauahar, Gau ya G??? Will like the correct answer in comments”.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments. Her husband, Zaid Darbar commented, “The best person on this planet♥ï¸ #allhumdulillah” with a heart. Anam Darbar called them, ‘The sweetest’ and dropped a pair of red hearts. Nagma Mirajkar commented, “This bond Mashallah”.

