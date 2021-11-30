Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are all set to tie the knot on November 30. Before the big occasion, several pictures and videos of the two star’s pre-wedding festivities have been surfacing on social media. Ahead of their nuptials, the two have also released their pre-wedding video.



The almost 3-minute video shows Neil and Aishwarya strolling through beautiful locales, sharing some romantic moments. It also gives a glimpse of their fun side as the two indulge in some funny and romantic moments. The soon-to-be-married couple has also given the vocals for the video, crooning romantic numbers like Zara Zara and Kya Tumhe Pyaar Hai. Sharing the clip, Aishwarya wrote, "When dreams start turning into reality!! With a lot of love, we made this and we feel happy to share our love with you all. Here’s to spreading love and joy..."

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma kick-start pre-wedding festivities

As the fans wait to catch the glimpse of the two actors as husband and wife from their wedding, their pictures from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have painted the social media colourful as the two celebrate the festivities with friends. In the Haldi ceremony, Neil and Aishwarya sat together as Haldi (turmeric paste) was applied to them. In the viral pictures and videos, Neil and Aishwarya were also seen applying Haldi to each other as they looked into each other's eyes and smiled. For the Haldi ceremony, Neil chose to wear a kurta while Aishwarya opted for a saree.



In the viral pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, Neil can be seen looking cool in a green kurta with garlands around his neck. He was seen grooving with his family members. In many clips, Aishwarya and Neil were also seen dancing with each other. For the unversed, Neil is known for playing Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He met his lady love Aishwarya on the sets of the popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bhatt.Neil/idiotboxpictures/aishxmagic