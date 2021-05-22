'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' 21 May Written Update: Bhavani And Devyani Reunite

In the May 21 episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Bhavani shocks everyone by accepting her daughter Devyani. The Chavan family sits to eat dinner together. Watching Sai and Virat together makes Pakhi jealous.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein written update May 21

The episode begins with Bhavani asking Devyani and Pulkit to wait. She embraces her daughter in a sweet hug. Elated Devyani couldn’t control her emotions and begins to cry. Watching them together, makes the entire Chavan family emotional too. Bhavani then shocks everyone by apologizing to Devyani. However, when Ashwini asks Pulkit to take blessings from Bhavani, she objects to it. Virat chimes in to convince Bhavani about Pulkit saying that he loves Devyani a lot.

Pulkit defends Bhavani

Pulkit defends Bhavani’s action saying that although she hasn’t accepted him as her son-in-law, he is extremely happy to know that everything’s sorted between his wife and her. Sonali contemplates what Sai must have told Bhavani that changed her completely. When Bhavani announces that Devyani’s homecoming ritual will be conducted today, Ninad and Omkar try to leave but Bhavani stops them. Bhavani apologizes to Devyani for not getting her presents, however, the shortage is filled by her brothers as they get pretty gifts for their sister.

Bhavani ask Ashwini to perform the ritual

Virat thanks Sai for bringing his family together. when Bhavani narrates the ritual to the family, Sonali offers to do it. But Bhavani asks Ashwini to complete the ritual instead. The entire family then sits to eat dinner together. Sai tells Devyani that she has prepared her favorite Sheera. Sai serves everyone. Virat teasingly asks Sai if he’s special for she served him 4 times. Sai replies that he is obviously special as currently he is her patient and it is her responsibility to take care of him.

Pakhi gets jealous watching Sai and Virat together

Sai asks Devyani and Pulkit to feed each other, Pulkit complies and the newlyweds share a cute moment together. Devyani then asks Virat to feed Sai too. As soon as Virat and Sai feed each other, Pakhi drops her spoon. She gets up to leave but Sai stops her. Shockingly, even Bhavani asks Pakhi to sit down. Ashwini serves everyone. Pakhi watches Sai and Virat looking at each other. Stay tuned for further updates about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

(Image: Still from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein)

