Gurmeet Choudhary Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Wife Debina Bonnerjee, Kids On Birthday

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, February 22. On his 39th birthday, the actor decided to celebrate it by visiting Dadar's Siddhivinayak temple and seeking blessings from the divine. He was also accompanied by his wife Debina Bonnerjee and daughter Divisha.

Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to post pictures from the event. On Twitter, the actor posted both pictures and videos from his Siddhivinayak temple visit. Along with the pictures, Gurmeet Choudhary also thanked his fans for giving him blessings, and said that his birthday “started with #Bappa’s blessing.”

"My birthday started with #Bappa ‘s blessing 🙏Thank you everyone for all your warm and beautiful wishes ❤️ Grateful to have you all."

In the pictures, the family appears to be having a lot of fun. However, both Debina and Gurmeet looked devotional as well. That’s not all about how Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated his birthday.

Gurmeet shares glimpse from his birthday celebrations

The actor also had an amazing birthday bash at his residence in Mumbai, which was attended by his friends and family. The actor shared a set of pictures from his birthday celebrations on his Instagram handle on Wednesday night.

Take a look at his birthday pictures:

Gurmeet Choudhary's midnight birthday bash

Gurmeet Choudhary’s 39th birthday was also celebrated with a midnight party with his friends. Via Instagram stories, Debina shared pictures from Gurmeet Choudhary’s birthday bash, and many celebrities such as Vikaas Kalantri and Munmun Dutta attended the event. Vikaas Kalantri also posted pictures from the birthday party, writing a lengthy caption dedicated to Gurmeet Choudhary.

Gurmeet Choudhary also received a lot of wishes from his fans on social media. The actor is popular for his roles in series such as Ramayana, where he played the role of Lord Ram. He was also in TV shows such as Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi & Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara.