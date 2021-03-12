'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' Actor Zahara Sethjiwala Shares How She Spent Her 22nd Birthday

Zahara Sethjiwala who is currently seen as Malaika in the sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan recently turned 22, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The actor spent her birthday on the sets of her show, with her co-actors and said she really enjoyed it, in a recent interaction. Read along and have a look at what Zahara had to say about her special day.

Zahara Sethjiwala talks about spending her birthday on sets

The young actor was elated to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the sets of the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Zahara spent her birthday on March 11, 2021, with her on-screen family which was followed by a close-knit dinner with a bunch of friends. The actor is popularly known for her entertaining comebacks to her family on the show, after which they often find themselves dumbfounded.

Zahara was in for a special surprise as actors Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak and Himani Shivpuri who play the roles of Happu, Rajesh and Katori Amma, respectively along with the rest of the "paltan" wished her in their own unique way. The actor revealed how working birthday is not boring or dull at all and also added how she was the centre of attention on the sets on her special day. The actor said, “Who said working birthdays can’t be fun? I really enjoyed celebrating my birthday with everyone on sets. On regular days, I am the one who goes around having fun, pull pranks and pretend that nothing has happened, but this time I was on the receiving end”.

Sharing other details about her special day and how her day ended exactly the way she wanted it to end, the TV actor said, “And I enjoyed every bit of love and attention received from the Happu family. I had planned an intimate dinner with select friends towards the evening which was followed by a cake-cutting session and a bagful of gifts”.

Zahara Sethjiwala made her acting debut with the serial Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot in the year 2017. In the TV show, she played the role of Bindu Bala. She was next seen in a special appearance in the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

