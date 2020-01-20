Harleen Sethi Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Party Outfits, See Pics

Ever since Harleen Sethi dipped her toes in the world of entertainment and glamour, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Harleen Sethi, who made a debut in the television industry with Gulmohar Grand, is considered as one of the most sought after names in the Indian television industry.

Famous for her work in television series like Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade and Yarri Dosti Shaadi, Harleen Sethi has also amazed fans with stellar fashion choices. Be it a Diwali party or a club-hopping outfit, Harleen Sethi has upped the style quotient on various occasions with her stellar sartorial choices. Here are a few party outfits of Harleen Sethi, which grabbed the audience's attention.

Harleen sparkles in a grey metallic outfit

Recently, the actor shared a picture in which she was seen flaunting her toned legs in a printed metallic grey mini-dress. Keeping her makeup minimal and tresses open, Harleen Sethi accessorised her look with a beaded bracelet.

Harleen knows how to 'seas' the day with her perfect ocean outfit

Here, Harleen can be seen in a shiny sky blue outfit with a silver bead-studded waist strap. Opting for a bright red lip colour, Harleen accessorised her look with a pair of shiny stilettos. Take a look:

Harleen goes all 'Barbie' with this pink ensemble

Opting for a boardroom boss lady look, Harleen seemed to have kept her best fashion foot forward with her pink Zara ensemble. Accessorising her look with thigh-high pitch-black boots, Sethi teamed her look with a black belt. Take a look:

(Promo Image: Harleen Sethi Instagram)

