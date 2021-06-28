Helly Shah Celebrates The Final Week Of 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' With Her Co-stars On Set

The show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is going to end very soon and the cast of the show celebrated the end with a lot of pomp and joy. Helly Shah recently took to her Instagram account and posted photos of the cast and crew of the show as they celebrated the finale week of the show. Helly posted photos and videos from the celebration and introduced the hashtag #immjforever to celebrate the show.

In Helly Shah’s post, she shared two pictures of the cast and a video of them celebrating the final week of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. In the first photo, Helly along with her co-stars Vishal Vashishtha, Rrahul Sudhir, Manasvi Vashist, and others can be seen posing for the photo on the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. In the second photo also, they can be seen having fun while getting clicked. In the video shared by Helly, the cast can be seen celebrating the finale week with champagne and cake. Manasvi Vashist can be seen opening the champagne and spraying it around, as the other actors clap.

Helly Shah along with the photos and video shared a small note and wrote, “So, this is going to be the finale week of #immj ❤️❤️❤️ Let's celebrate it here with #immjforever 🥰🧿”. Taking to the comment section, Manasvi Vashist joked about his champagne opening skills and wrote, “I better take some champagne opening classes! 😂🙌🏻🍾🥂”. Many of Helly’s and the show’s fans wrote about missing the show and its actors in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, “You all are always live my heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭😭😭miss you all”. While another fan wrote, “#Immjforever @hellyshahofficial it always stays in our heart forever & ever🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”.

Helly Shah’s heartfelt note for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Recently, Helly Shah took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt note regarding the ending of the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She thanked her producers in the note for making sure that everything was perfect in the team during all the shootings, pre and post-Covid 19 pandemic. She also thanked her co-actors and the crew that worked on the show. Helly also thanked the fans for showering the cast and crew of the serial with love.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic thriller show and it revolved around the love triangle between Riddhima, Kabir, and Vansh. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s cast includes Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, Rrahul Sudhir, Manasvi Vashist, Khalida Jaan, Chandni Sharma, Nikita Tiwari, and many more talented actors.

