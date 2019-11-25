Here’s How Surbhi Jyoti Aka Bela Is Giving Her Fans Major Fashion Goals

Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela from Naagin 3 has proved her mettle in acting and in fashion. Her effortless yet fashionable style sense is making fans fall in love with her style-file. Surbhi has inspired many people to follow her unique fashion sense. She has always tried to follow a very minimalistic yet elegant kind of fashion always.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s most fashionable avatars:

Surbhi Jyoti looks elegant in this red lehenga paired with some fashion neck jewellery

One cannot stop gushing over how pretty Surbhi Jyoti looks in this embroidered saree. The navy blue coloured blouse is especially goals

Surbhi Jyoti has given fans an outfit to wear for the next casual outing

The baby pink coloured puffer jacket and the snowfall made Surbhi Jyoti look like she straight out of a Yash Chopra film

Subhi Jyoti started her career on a small scale by acting in plays, regional films and also as a radio jockey. She has previously also worked in the Punjabi film industry in films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De and shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. She also appeared in various music videos as well.

Surbhi Jyoti then entered mainstream Hindi television in 2012 with the show Qubool Hai. She portrayed the role of Zoya in the show, which also gained her recognition on a wide scale. She also won the Best Début Actress at the Zee Gold Awards that year for her role. Surbhi then went on to play a double role in the reboot version of Qubool Hai in 2014.

Surbhi Jyoti also garnered a huge fan base when she appeared on the hit fantasy drama show, Naagin 3 as Bela. She played one of the leading characters on the show alongside Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Karanvir Bohra. The show ended in early 2019.

In addition to these, Surbhi has also hosted almost three seasons of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya alongside Meiyang Chang. She has also hosted travel web shows like Desi Explorers Taiwan and Desi Explorers Yas Island along with various other television actors. She has also appeared in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Jamai Raja, etc.

