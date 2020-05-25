Himanshi Khurana Shares Monochrome Picture With Asim Riaz; Check It Out Here

The Bigg Boss 13's fame, Himanshi Khurana is currently quarantining away from her boyfriend Asim Riaz. Due to the nationwide imposed lockdown, the couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are unable to meet each other and are staying in different states. Today, the Punjabi star, Himanshi dedicated a post to her beau.

Himanshi Khurana shares a monochrome picture with BF

Earlier today, Himanshi Khurana shared an adorable picture of her with Asim Riaz on her Instagram Stories. The smokin' hot monochrome picture is from their recent shoot with a fashion magazine. In the picture, Asim Riaz can be spotted in a white turtle neck t-shirt as he holds Himanshi by her waist and hugs her passionately. The former model looks stunning as she dons black turtleneck top and embraces Asim by his neck. Fans are going gaga over the snap. Take a look at the charming picture of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.

Also Read | Malaika Arora or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the high-slit silver sequinned gown better?

Image Courtesy: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Stories

Himanshi Khurana first met Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss 13's house. They both were fellow contestants. Himanshi entered the house as a wild card entry. Initially, when Asim started flirting with her, she asked him not to do so as she already was committed to someone outside. Later, Himanshi fell sick and Asim was seen taking good care of her. It was then when the couple's friendship soon blossomed into love.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Chloe Bennet: Who slayed the emerald green cut out gown better?

Inside Bigg Boss' house, Asim did everything to impress Himanshi Khurana. He also made a heart-shaped paratha on her birthday. He shared his feelings for Khurana inside the Bigg Boss house, while Himanshi realised her love for him after her exit from the reality show. He also proposed her on the national television making their relationship official.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's pictures:

Also Read | Beyonce then and now: A look at the singer's fashion evolution over the last 5 years

What is Himanshi Khurana doing in lockdown?

The former Bigg Boss 13's contestant Himanshi Khurana is making the most of the lockdown. The Punjabi singer can be spotted treating fans with several posts and videos on how she is spending her time during the lockdown. She recently took it to her Instagram and shared a video showing off her fashionable avatar as she walked the Quarantine Fashion Show 2020 at home. Check out Himanshi Khurana's quarantine post.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's interesting facts over the years that his fans are probably unaware of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.