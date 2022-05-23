Hina Khan Cheers For Helly Shah As She Makes Her Cannes Debut; Says 'More Power To You'

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has created a massive buzz all across social media with prominent celebs bringing their ace fashion game into play on the red carpet of the French Riviera. TV actor Helly Shah marked her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, this year. Previously, it was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan, who set the trend by attending the event with eminent Indian personalities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more in 2019.

Now, as Helly Shah has made her debut at Cannes 2022, Hina Khan took to social media to pen down a sweet note for the former to congratulate her on achieving the big milestone.

'More power to you': Hina Khan

Just days after Helly Shah graced the red carpet of Cannes 2022, Hina Khan heaped praises on her. She further apologised for being late to congratulate Shah before adding that she's extremely proud of her.

"A very big congratulations to you Helly Shah. Congratulations on your debut at the Cannes Film Festival. You looked amazing. Apologies on being a little late to congratulate you. Was caught up with so much. So, so proud of you and more power to you. #WeareOne (sic)," Hina Khan wrote.

For those unaware, Helly Shah became a household name for her stints in hit Indian daily soap operas including Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. Helly Shah marked her debut at Cannes 2022 to present her upcoming movie, Kaya Palat, at the prestigious festival. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading the Indian delegation to the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Helly Shah's red carpet debut

Helly Shah played with shimmer as she walked the red carpet in an elegant green-hued gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The sparkly silhouette was designed by Ziad Nakad. Smoky eye makeup, bold lips and hair tied in a sleek bun completed her look. Meanwhile, her dramatic cape-sleeves look was accessorised with statement jewellery from the brand Mozaati.

Take a look at it here:

(Image: @realhinakhan/@hellyshahofficial/Instagram)