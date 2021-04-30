Hina Khan Gives Emotional Reply To A User Over Comment Related To Her Father

Actress Hina Khan who is grieving the death of her father gace an emotional reply to a Twitter user, who questioned her about her father. Hina replied to actress Rubina Dilaik’s tributes and wrote, “Thank you Ruby... Plz, keep my Dad and his family in your prayers." The usage of the words "his family", left one of the users perplexed who asked why she chose to write "his family" and not "my family". In a now-deleted tweet, the Twitter user wrote: "I'm sorry for out of topic comment. Just wanted to know, why is it twitted as dad and 'his' family.. Y not my family."

Hina Khan's emotional reply to Twitter user

Replying to the Twitter user’s query, Hina was quick to write that her father always addressed everyone as "his family". "Becoz we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we were born... He loved the fact that we are his family, his children, his wife. Aslam Khans family We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house, He is everywhere... Forever #HisFamily,” Hina wrote.

Aslam Khans family We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house,He is everywhere.. Forever #HisFamily https://t.co/Hk7Zu9tcxV — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 29, 2021

Earlier the actress had taken to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note while expressing the pain behind the huge loss. “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While I and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love.” She also shared another story that read, “This account is managed by Team Hina.”

The actress recently shared her health update and informed about being tested COVID -19 positive. "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," Hina wrote.

(Image credit: @hinakhan/ Instagram)

