Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan And Surbhi Jyoti Look Adorable In Ekta's 'Naagin Fest'

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of 'Naagin Fest'. In this picture, Naagins from the series can be seen posing. In the picture, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan and Hina Khan can be seen posing for a picture. All of them are spotted donning their Naagin costumes.

Ekta Kapoor posted the picture with the caption, “Naagin Fest!! ðŸâ¤ï¸”. Nia Sharma portrayed the role of Brinda in Naagin 4 while Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan were seen in the role of Bela in Naagin 3 and Checha in the first two seasons respectively. On the other hand, Hina Khan is the new entrant in the upcoming season of Naagin that is Naagin 5. The homecoming of Naagins from the previous seasons and reuniting with the Naaginvansh has created major anticipation among the fans already.

Nia Sharma shares a glimpse of Naagvansh

Nia Sharma also posted a picture with the Naagins. Apart from Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti, Rashami Desai is also seen striking a wide smile for a picture. Nia Sharma posted the picture with the caption, "Naagvansh ðŸ". Take a look at Nia Sharma's post.

Also Read| 'Naagin' 4 finale: Shalaka reveals her plan to Swara; Brinda is suspicious of someone

Adaa Khan shares goofy pictures with all Naagins

Adaa Khan also shared some pictures on her Instagram stories. All the Naagins including Hina Khan can be seen donning goofy poses for pictures. Adaa Khan also shared a video where she said how good she felt coming back on the sets of Naagin. The actor also mentioned that she felt amazing working with Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Hina Khan. She also mentioned that she would be seen in the Naagin 4 finale.

Also Read| Rashami Desai says 'Bye Bye' to Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'; co-actors bid farewell

Hina Khan's 'Naagin' look

Hina Khan also shared her first look from the show. The actor posted a series of pictures where she was seen posting her Naagin look. The actor posted the pictures with the caption, "She's comingðŸ". Fans have been praising Hina Khan for her look and also eagerly waiting for her to make an entry in the popular show. Hina Khan would be seen playing the lead role in the show Naagin 5.

Also Read| Surbhi Jyoti says it felt like homecoming to be back on the sets of 'Naagin 4'; Read here

According to the promo released, Naagin 5 will be about 'sarvshresth Naagin' who is related to the Lal Tekri Temple. In the Naagin 4 storyline until now, Brinda, Shalaka and the Parekh family are trying to find the mystery behind Lal Tekri Temple. While Brinda will be the one to unfold the hidden mysteries of Lal Tekri temple, it will also lead on to a new storyline which will be showcased in the new season Naagin 5 starring Hina Khan.

Also Read| Hina Khan’s look from Naagin 5 revealed by the makers in new promo video; see here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.