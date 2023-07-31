Hina Khan is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Shinda Shinda No Papa. Recently, she spoke about the struggles of an actor as she shared photos from the set of her Pollywood film.

3 things you need to know

Hina Khan made the announcement about her latest project on July 28.

She will be seen opposite Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda in Shinda Shinda No Papa.

The actress is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Naagin 5.

Hina Khan on actor's struggles

Hina Khan shared a video wherein she gave a glimpse of the challenges actors face during shooting. The clip was from the set of Shinda Shinda No Papa and showed her sitting in front of a table fan, trying to beat the extreme heat on the set. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she opened up about the trials and tribulations that come with the profession of acting, including enduring bitter cold, relentless rain and sweltering heat waves.

Despite the difficulties, she said that the actors' determination and resilience helps them in continuing to perform at their best, regardless of the circumstances.

(Hina Khan says that she believes that the show must go on | Image: Hina Khan/Instagram)

"Every job has its challenges and acting is no exception. From dehydration, sweat-induced skin challenges, to the peril of heatstrokes, away from our families, dealing with so much s**t at once and taking it all in stride. We persevere, The show must go on an enduring testament every actor must live by. Embrace the struggle and let your performance shine. #Actorlife #Theshowmustgoon #unstoppable," she wrote.

Hina Khan announces debut Punjabi film

Hina Khan recently announced her debut Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa. She shared a photo wherein she and Gippy Grewal exuded Punjabi vibes, with both stars donning vibrant and colorful traditional outfits.

(Shinda Shinda No Papa marks the Pollywood debut of Hina Khan | Image: Twitter)

Gippy wore a black kurta-pajama paired with a yellow turban, while Hina sported a pink-red salwar kameez. The film is set to be a perfect blend of contemporary and vintage elements, promising an exciting cinematic experience. The news has created a buzz among Hina's fans.