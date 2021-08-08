Hina Khan Shares Heartbreaking Post, Remembers Late Father On His Birth Anniversary

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan remembered her late father Aslam Khan on his birth anniversary. The actor's father passed away on April 20 this year after suffering a cardiac arrest while the former was shooting in Kashmir. Showing great courage, Hina along with her mother remembered her father on his birth anniversary and paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Hina Khan remembers late father on his birth anniversary

The actor had opened up about losing her father on several occasions on social media. Despite the pain, Hina Khan and her mother decided to keep a cake cutting ceremony in honour of her late father's birth anniversary. In the post, Hina's mother appeared inconsolable as she cut the cake. Later, the duo visited his grave with flowers.

Hina Khan shares a heartbreaking post

She opened up about uploading the moment on social media writing, "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life..But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will .." She applauded her mother's strength and courage and stated that her mother inspired her as well stating, "I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.."

The 33-year-old actor stated that she was hesitant to upload the pictures from the emotional moment. She continued saying, "At first I wasn’t sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who’s fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her." Hina believed that social media was a place to be real sometimes as she wrote, "But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions.. I think to keep our social media presence as real as possible.. we must show the vulnerabilities.. the teary eyes, the sobs and grief ..Because we must accept us as a whole human being .. with all sides .. hopefully this will make us more tolerant to accept everyone else ..And that I learned from my beloved Father."

She asked her fans to keep her father in their prayers and expressed her love for him concluding the message with, "We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool." Earlier, she uploaded a series of pictures with her father to mark the third month of his death anniversary.

IMAGE- HINA KHAN'S IG

