Hina Khan Shares COVID Update After Attending Event With Kartik: 'I've Tested Negative'

Actor Hina Khan dropped a video on Wednesday night and updated fans about her health. She mentioned that her fans were really concerned after she attended Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week, which had Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as show stoppers. A day after the event was over, Kartik Aaryan shared that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. In her clip, Hina Khan said that she got her tests done before she left for the Maldives and got another one done after she returned.

She added, "After I came back, we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. We were all in close proximity. So, I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. I am absolutely fine. I'm still going to isolate myself for a couple of days more but I'm absolutely fine." Hina remarked that the cases in Bombay are increasing and hence she's also warned her parents from stepping out.

After Hina Khan's video was up, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Kathuria, Ssumier S Pasricha, and many others dropped comments on the post. Hina then thanked some of her fans who were worried about her health. The Unlocked star remarked that she has a lot of work and also promised fans to do the live session regularly.

Hina Khan's COVID update

Recently, Hina Khan walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and the grand finale of the same took place on March 21, Sunday. Apart from her and Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutt and Divya Khosla Kumar also walked the ramp. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the music album titled Main Aur Tu, alongside Jitendra Rai, Namita Lal and Monica Aggarwal.

The emotional number is voiced by Mohit Pathak and Rutikka Brahmbhatt. Apart from this, she also kicked-off the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series, Naagin 5. Later on, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit and Sharad were a part of the rest of the episodes. Naagin 5 went off-air on February 5 and the lead stars of the show penned lengthy heartfelt notes and bid adieu.

(Promo source: Hina Khan/Kartik Aaryan Instagram)