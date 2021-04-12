Hina Khan Shares New Poster Of Her Upcoming Music Video 'Bedard'

Actor Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share a new poster of her upcoming music video of the song called Bedard. In the poster, Hina can be seen in a wedding outfit along with the singer Stebin Ben. The actor also announced the release date of the music video.

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a new poster of her upcoming music video Bedard. In the caption, she also announced that the music video is going to release on April 16, 2021. Bedard is sung by Stebin Ben and the lyrics of the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Take a look at the new poster of Bedard below.

Netizens showered immense love on Hina Khan's post. The post garnered over one lakh likes on Instagram. Several users commented that they are looking forward to the release of the song while several others congratulated her. Some users also expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the reactions to the post below.

Hina Khan's social media presence

Hina Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Hina Khan was recently spotted vacationing in the Maldives. The actress shared a series of photos from her Maldives vacation. She shared a photo wearing a yellow, green, and white dress along with a hat. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous with a large pair of sunglasses and some gold chains. In the caption, she wrote, "She was made of sunlight" as she shared the pictures. The actor also shared pictures of herself in a pink polka-dotted bikini. Take a look at some of the vacation photos of Hina Khan.

Hina Khan at the work front

Hina Khan made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played the role of Akshara for more than seven years. She also participated in several reality shows like Box Cricket League, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Kitchen Champion 5. In 2020, she played the role of protagonist in movies like Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock. She was last seen in the web series called Damaged 2.

Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

