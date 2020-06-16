Hina Khan Takes To Instagram, Says She Wants To 'bounce Back'

The entire Hindi entertainment industry is shocked after hearing about the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several stars took to their social media handles and mourned the loss of the actor. TV actor Hina Khan took to her Twitter handle to express shock and disbelief over the Pavitra Rishta actor's sudden death. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram story and shared what her plans are. Take a look at it here to know more.

Hina Khan wants to bounce back

Hina Khan mourned the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, posting a picture of the sky. She captioned the picture and wrote: "Rest In Peace Sushant" with Folded Hand emoji. Take a look at it here.

(Source: Hina Khan Instagram)

In the second post, she shared a picture where she looked upset over the loss of the actor. In the picture, she wrote: "Took a lot of losses had to bounce back". She said this as she wants to get over what happened, but it is too tough. Take a look at the post here.

(Source: Hina Khan Instagram)

After this, she also shared a post where she was seen covering her face and telling her fans on how tired she is of bouncing back again and again. Sher captioned the post and wrote: "Too Tired but we'll bounce back". Take a look at the post here.

(Source: Hina Khan Instagram)

Furthermore, she also expressed how she is moving forward and stand for what is right. In the post, she shared a selfie where she said she is going to pick herself up. She captioned the picture and wrote: "Pick up the pieces gather yourself we will fight back". Take a look at the post here.

(Source: Hina Khan Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression for the last few months and that the police have not recovered any suicide note from his house.

