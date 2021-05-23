Hina Khan To Surbhi Jyoti: Celebs Who Visited Maldives Before Lockdown Was Announced

Telly industry’s several celebrities jetted off to the Maldives for a week-long vacation before the lockdown took place in Mumbai, due to the increasing COVID-19 cases. While some fans complimented their photos, many also fumed over the stars for showing off their privilege during such tough times. Here's a list of TV actors who shared several pics from their holiday before the lockdown.

Hina Khan says ‘travel brings more power’

Actor Hina Khan escaped to the Maldives on March 18 to enjoy a short break. She shared many glimpses while flaunting her vibrant outfits. She remarked that “travelling brings more power” and wrote, “The Maldives is my kind of happy place, Love it”.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's series of pics while being seated in a bathtub went viral in no time. The duo shared many sets of pics and also penned heartening notes for each other. "She dreams in shades of blue," wrote the Kaanta Laga actor.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti headed to the destination with her friends - Srishty Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Arryaman Seth, and others. The Qubool Hai actor's 'So Pretty challenge' video by Reyanna Maria with Rithvik sparked many dating rumours too. Meanwhile, Srishty's video on the viral song Nadiyon Par also went viral.

Namish Taneja

Namish Taneja of the Swaragini fame was holidaying in the Maldives with his wife Aanchal Sharma. He even tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, a few days before he was supposed to be flying back to India. He was quarantined at the resort.

Arrti Singh

Reality show participant Arrti Singh's pics in a blue bodysuit garnered the attention of many on the internet as fans rushed to compliment her look. Arrti reached the destination on April 10 and returned after a few days.

Aamna Sharif

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Aamna Sharif, who played the role of Komolika in the show, jetted off in February. From enjoying the beautiful beaches and the serenity of the island to enjoying the queen-size breakfast by the pool, Aamna shared all the pics from her holiday. Her photos in a baby pink bikini took the internet by storm.

