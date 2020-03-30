Hina Khan Washes Old Doormats While Listening To Salman Khan's 'Jag Ghoomeya'; See Video

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. Many celebrities have taken on the task of doing household chores themselves amid quarantine.

Actor Hina Khan on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share some videos where she was given a task by her mother — to wash the doormats. Hina first showed her fans how the new doormats have been placed in the house and later showed her bathroom where the old doormats were kept to wash. She was seen pretending to cry in the next story.

She started washing them and grooving on Varun Dhawan's song 'Muqabala' from 'Street Dancer 3D' and later switched to 'Jag Ghoomeya' from Salman Khan's 'Sultan' movie.

Hina Khan appeared in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss Season 11. The grand finale of the show took place on 14 January 2018 and Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner while Hina Khan as Runner-up.

Recently, TV actor Hina Khan stepped out of her house along with her mother. Since the country is in a 21-day lockdown, Hina Khan is staying in touch with her fans amidst this lockdown. The KZK actor updated her fans through her Instagram stories that she and her mother stepped out amidst the lockdown for a hospital visit. The actor revealed the reason for her hospital visit as her mother had severe shoulder pain.

Hina Khan told her fans that “Every damn thing is unsafe”. Furthermore, she urged her fans to “stay safe” amidst this pandemic crisis. During the hospital visit, both Hina and her mother were sporting masks to prevent getting infected by the virus. Take a look at her Instagram stories here.

