'House Of The Dragon' Casts Milly Alcock And Emily Carey In Recurring Roles

The prequel series of HBO's Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, is currently in the production stage. The cast of the series, which is set 300 years prior to the events of Game Of Thrones, was initially finalised and announced by the makers. However, there has been a recent addition as the show welcomed Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in recurring roles.

House Of The Dragon casts Milly Alcock and Emily Carey

The official Twitter handle of House Of The Dragon recently announced the addition to the cast. The show's page welcomed Milly Alcock and Emily Carey to the cast of the show. The makers also announced their respective characters. Their tweet first introduced Milly Alcock and wrote, "Milly Alcock is Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.". The next one introduced Emily Carey, which read, "Emily Carey is Young Alicent Hightower." The show makers also promised that the show would come in 2022 on HBO.

Milly Alcock is Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.#HouseoftheDragon is coming to @HBOMax in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 pic.twitter.com/NF1irahSSQ — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 6, 2021

Emily Carey is Young Alicent Hightower.

Learn more about the upcoming @HBO original series: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/su9Yvg3Vjw — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 6, 2021

As per a report by Variety, Alcock will play the younger version of Emma D'Arcy's character Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The Princess is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, as she is the king's first child. On the other hand, Carey will essay the younger version of Olivia Cooke's character Alicent Hightower. Alicent Hightower's early days were spent in the Red keep as she was raised staying closer to the king. Alicent possesses a keen political cleverness and grace.

Details about House Of The Dragon

HBO's House Of The Dragon is a prequel series of Game Of Thrones. The show is set 300 years before the events of GOT and focuses on the Targaryen family. It will also show the events of the Targaryen civil war, which was once mentioned in GOT. The show is based on George R R Martin's book Fire & Blood. It casts Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, and Danny Sapani. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey is also a part of this cast. According to Variety, the first season of the show will contain a total of 10 episodes.

