'House Of The Dragon': George RR Martin Hopes It Kicks Off 'Marvel Or Star Wars Model'

House of the Dragon, the first spin-off of Game of Thrones is expected to pull in a ginormous audience, hopes author George RR Martin. House of the Dragon is a prequel, set long before the original, focused on the stories of the House Targaryen roughly 200 years ago. Meanwhile, George RR Martin would like the series to be the first step in creating a franchise as massive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars.

As per Forbes, House of the Dragon is the first spinoff of the hit series, and so far, early critics like it. However, for Martin and the people at HBO, it’s the first amongst not only the Game of Thrones but of many. Seemingly, the franchise developed five potential prequels concepts from Game of Thrones and Martin’s books. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Martin also explained that he hopes this prequel succeeds and turns the Game of Thrones universe into something as big as some of the other major franchises. He said, “How many shows will make it to air? I don’t know, but I hope the answer will be several,” Martin said. “And we’ll have something akin to the Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ model by the time it’s all settled.”

Martin also said that he feels "odd" for being in this competitive nature of trying to bring better prequels. He said, "It was like we were in the NFL playoffs and I’m coaching all the teams, Emotionally, that was a little odd". However, he told that these spinoff series are why he hasn’t finished his highly anticipated book, The Winds of Winter. Meanwhile, House of Dragons debuts Sunday, August 21 on HBO.