'How I Met Your Father': Hilary Duff Shares First Pic With Co-stars On Sets Of New Show

The production of Hilary Duff starrer How I Met Your Father is underway as the actor recently took to her Instagram to share the first picture from the 20th Century Studios set. Apart from Hilary and Chris Lowell, the upcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel series will also star Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, who will play the roles of friends and family of Jesse (Chris Lowell) and Sophie (Hilary Duff). Hilary, who can be seen sitting with her co-stars on the sets and holding the script, captioned the picture, "Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…. #himyf,".

Hilary, cast members shares first pic from sets of How I Met Your Father

All other actors on sets also shared the picture of the group. Raisa captioned the photo with the iconic line from the original CBS sitcom," "Kids, I'm going to tell you an incredible story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father." Whereas Ainsley wrote, "Who's your daddy? 🤷🏻‍♂️ P.S. You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at."

Sharma, giving shoutouts to his fellow cast members, captioned the post, "So this happened. We're doing this now. Supremely stoked. HIMYF!! Come on now!" Going on to tag all the actors, he wrote, "The wise @hanktina The observant @mrchrislowell The Firey @franciaraisa The Hilar(y)ious @hilaryduff The Pretty @tomasainsley The Spiritual Homie for Life @brandonmichealhall and your boy Shawarma having a good time! Thank you @bergernight and @iaptaker for making this happen! @hulu on to something! #HIMYF LETS GO! 🔆".

More about Duff's How I Met Your Father

Duff will helm the main lead in the show, Sophie, which will be set similar to the original, nine-season CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother in modern-day New York. Sophie will recount to her son how she met his father. The show will be set in 2021 when Sophie and her friends are trying to figure out life.

In April, Hulu had ordered ten episodes of the show which is headed by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of the original series that ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. Hilary will also be a producer on the show.

According to the show's logline, the story takes us back to the year 2021, "where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”.

(IMAGE- Hilary Duff/insta)

