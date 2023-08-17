Hrithik Roshan Advised Rohit Roy Against Shooting Kaabil's Climax, Set A Condition

Rohit Roy is a popular Indian actor who has worked in several notable TV shows and Bollywood movies. Recently, the actor recalled the time when Hrithik Roshan stopped him from doing a dangerous stunt on the sets of Kaabil. For the unversed, Rohit Roy played a prominent role in the action-thriller opposite the Vikram Vedha actor.

3 things you need to know

Kaabil was helmed by Sanjay Gupta and released in theatres in 2017.

Rohit Roy played the role of Amit Shellar in the movie.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Yami Gautam portrayed the role of a blind couple in Kaabil.

Rohit Roy recalls an incident from the sets of Kaabil

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit Roy recalled the shooting the climax sequence in Kaabil. He revealed that it was an 11-minute action scene featuring him going against Hrithik Roshan's character. Rohit mentioned that by the end of the action scene, he was supposed to fall dead to the ground after getting hit by a rod.

However, when Hrithik arrived on the set, he asked about a crash mat. Rohit further added, "I said, 'Crash mat? It’s just one shot.' He said, 'But you are doing a deal fall, right?' I said yes. Then he called the direction team and they told him that since this was the last shot of the day, the action team has packed up and left. He said, 'No, Rohit, don’t give the shot.'"

Rohit was impressed by the actor as he took a stand for his safety on the sets of the film. He revealed that Hrithik did not let him go ahead with the shot and asked his assistant to go get a crash mat and place it properly to avoid any injuries. Rohit further added that Hrithik Roshan is indeed a good human being.

Rohit Roy on Hrithik Roshan's skills

In the same interview, Rohit Roy heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan for being a great person. He mentioned, "Hrithik is the kind of actor who is not thinking about how he is looking, or how the other person is looking. He is thinking about what it will look like when the audience watches it on the big screen."