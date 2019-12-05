I Lost My Body: Audience Reaction And Reviews On Twitter For The Netflix Film

I Lost My Body has become one of the most popular series on Netflix by director Jérémy Clapin and screenwriter Guillaume Laurant. It has become one of Netflix's most acclaimed animated films and is also the first cartoon film to win the Grand Prize at Cannes International Critics Week. The film is highly appreciated by fans as something different and innovative. Some fans even went on to call it visually stunning. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter for the film.

'I Lost My Body' - audience reviews on Twitter

Best plan for today is to watch #ILostMyBody on @Netflix. Best animated film of the year. Story of Love and Loss full of magical realism. #Animation #2D pic.twitter.com/W1acCgZNud — simonwilchesc (@simonwilchesc) November 30, 2019

Highly recommend #ILostMyBody on Netflix -- a gorgeous and unusual French animated film that makes you realise how limited we have allowed our understanding of animation to become. Every frame a little work of art. Three thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/tWw8aRgx5A — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) November 30, 2019

I have watched #ilostmybody for the second time. The soundtrack, story and visuals still have the same impact on me.

Here's to yet another sleepless night, courtesy of good films. — IshaaaAAAAAAAAHHHHHHn (@the_real_punde) November 29, 2019

#ILostMyBody is one of the most unique and original animated films I’ve seen in a while. While it doesn’t always work and moved a little slow at points, I was just so entranced with how beautiful the animation and the story were. Definitely check this out on @netflix pic.twitter.com/rwoc9aBCtB — ConnorMovies (@ConnorMovies) November 30, 2019

#JeremyClapin's "I Lost My Body" wins Feature Film Cristal & Audience Prize at @annecyfestival . "It’s hard to imagine a more perfect start for an independent animated feature." says influent @cartoonbrew :-) https://t.co/2lWilCa3Cx — UniFrance (@uniFrance) June 18, 2019

