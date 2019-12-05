The Debate
I Lost My Body: Audience Reaction And Reviews On Twitter For The Netflix Film

Television News

Animated film 'I Lost My Body' has gained several accolades with fans rating the movie positively on Twitter. Read further ahead to know about their reactions.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
I Lost My Body

I Lost My Body has become one of the most popular series on Netflix by director Jérémy Clapin and screenwriter Guillaume Laurant. It has become one of Netflix's most acclaimed animated films and is also the first cartoon film to win the Grand Prize at Cannes International Critics Week. The film is highly appreciated by fans as something different and innovative. Some fans even went on to call it visually stunning. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter for the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jérémy Clapin (@jeremyclapin) on

Also Read | Scoob, Sonic And Other Upcoming Animated Movies To Look Out For In 2020

'I Lost My Body' - audience reviews on Twitter

Also Read |  Disney Plus: A List Of Must-watch Animated Television Shows On The Streaming Platform

Also Read | Justin Bieber Will Now Be The Voice Of Cupid As He Makes His Animated Movie Debut

Also Read | Animated Movies: Top Movies To Watch With The Family On Christmas

 

 

 

Published:
