Imlie Actor Karan Vohra, Wife Bella Announce They Are Expecting Twins; Throw Baby Shower

Karan Vohra, who is currently playing the lead role in the popular show Imlie, is all set to embrace parenthood. He recently hosted a baby shower in Delhi. He revealed that he and his wife Bella are expecting twins.

Karan took to social media and shared the video which featured glimpses from their baby shower. The venue was decked up in green and pink balloons. Soft toys were placed in every corner of the hall. "Vohra babies" was written on one of the walls. One of the banners read, "Oh baby, Oh baby, what can we say. We have two babies on the way." The baby shower was attended by Karan and Bella's close friends and family members. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Just before the shower."

Several celebrities, including his Imlie co-stars Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor, took to the comments section and dropped congratulatory messages. Megha wrote, "Cute." Seerat penned, "Soo beautiful". Ketaki Walwalkar Rana also shared her best wishes for the couple. Take a look at photos of the decor from the baby shower here.

Glimpses from Karan Vohra and Bella Vohra's baby shower ceremony (Karan Vohra/Instagram)

More about Karan Vohra and Bella Vohra

Karan Vohra has always been tight-lipped about his personal life on social media. He revealed about his wife Bella's pregnancy in his latest post. The couple tied the knot in January 2012. After 11 years of marriage, they decided to go embrace parenthood. The couple's babies are due in June.

On the professional front, Karan has been a part of several popular shows including Imlie, Zindagi Mehek Ki, Krishna Chali London, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Gangaa among others. Bella, on the other hand, is working with an airlines.