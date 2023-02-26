Imlie Actress Sumbul Touqeer Buys New House In Mumbai At 19; Gives Fans A Tour | Watch

TV actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in the hit show Imlie, recently bought a new house. Earlier, the actress said that she wanted to make her father proud. Now, it seems like she has done that with her hard work.

The actress took to social media and shared a video from her new home. In the video, she could be seen decorating her house with her architect Radhika. She gave fans a tour of the house where the interiors were being done. The video also featured her father and several labourers painting the walls.

The Imlie actress also asked the fans to drop their suggestions regarding what kind of interiors she should have in her house. To this, her architect said that they would consider the best recommendations and would incorporate them while designing the 19-year-old actress' house.

Take a look at the video below.

As soon as Sumbul dropped the video, her fans took to the comments section and congratulated her on this new achievement. While many congratulated her on her new house, others dropped their suggestions and asked Sumbul to consider them while designing the house. One user suggested, "Also, maybe a place with a complete wall mirror?" Another one commented, "Sumbyaaa, congratulations."

More about Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer has appeared in several daily soaps including Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Imlie among others. She also essayed the role of a supporting character in Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15.

In August last year, Sumbul's Imlie co-star and close friend Fahmaan Khan took to social media and announced their exit from the show. Citing the reason, they said that the makers and the channel have decided to take a generation leap and hence, their roles will be coming to an end. Ever since they appeared in Imlie, fans have showered the duo with immense love.

The dating rumours of the co-stars keep making headlines every now and then. However, they have clarified that they are not dating and also shared that they have a "pact". According to the pact, if Fahmaan is single when he is 40 then they will get married. They have an age difference of 13 years.