Imlie Today's Episode Written Update For Aug 14, 2021: Malini's Divorce Is Talking Point

Imlie August 14 episode starts with Imlie expressing that she did not wish to bother Aditya and Imlie again. She then decides to leave but gets hurt. Aditya then makes Malini sit to have a word with her.

Imlie 14 August written update

Malini says that she is alright and Aditya apologises for doubting her. She responds that she was the first to come out in Aditya and Imlie's support despite the duo concealing such a big thing from her. Malini then expresses her displeasure about Aditya not trusting her, and accusing her of locking him inside a room for no reason.

Aditya apologises to Malini and added that he won't be doubting her about her intentions. Imlie then expresses her wish to discuss something, but Aditya tells her that he and Malini wanted their privacy for talks. Imlie goes away.

Aditya then brings up the topic of the divorce counselling session and about Malini choosing another date for divorce. Aditya continues that he understands Malini's situation about not wanting to talk to Kunal, but he was willing to have a word with Kunal tomorrow.

Imlie wonders why Malini told Aditya a lie about her having reservations over wearing the dress at the party. Imlie shares that she wants to clear the issue with Malini.

Aditya then says that Imlie carried off the dress well and is looking beautiful. He added that it was an appropriate age to try out such outfits and promises to take her out shopping. Imlie replies that she does not wish to change.

She asks Aditya to go to his room and then approaches Malini for a conversation.

Anu believes that Imlie is cunning in influencing Malini's thoughts. Dev then comes and accuses her of ruining Malini's life. Anu then asks Dev why he had come and that he should be in the house that he had bought for Imlie.

Dev replies that Imlie was in her right place, being Aditya's better half. Anu hits back at him for cheating on his wife and that his wife should have thrown him out much before. He replies that Malini will have regrets for destroying Malini's life.

Malini then plans to call Kunal in the morning, so that he does not inform Aditya about the cancellation of the divorce.

Imlie expresses affection towards Malini

Imlie then comes to talk to Malini and tells her she considered Malini her everything and has more trust in her than herself, and did not want this trust to fall apart. Malini replies if she had any doubts, Malini would leave.

Imlie then tells Malini that she did not want Aditya to enter this matter and added that she could not see the same love and affection in Malini's eyes for Imlie. Malini replies that it was not so and that she was just under stress, and nothing else. Imlie assures Malini that she was not alone.

On her way out, she sees the torn cutout. Malini's food is then packed by Aparna.

Dev and Malini's conversation about Imlie

Imlie sees Dev when she opens the door and Malini gets angry about it and leaves. Dev promises help to Imlie if she faces any issues. Imlie wonders why she will have any problems in her own home.

Dev believes that Imlie is not aware of Malini's plans.

Meethi then arranges her bag and goes towards Imlie but Dulari taunts her. Satyakam shares that he could not accompany Meethi since he had urgent work in his village. Meethi then replies that she will go alone to support Imlie.

Dev warns Malini from going against Imlie and that it would prove costly for Malini only. Malini then replies that she gave Imlie all her rights by being kind to her, but she played the sympathy card and took everything away from her, including her father. Malini says that she has nothing.

Dev tells Malini that his love for her is still there and advises that she will lose everything one day if she does not choose the right path. Malini then thinks about getting Imlie out of Aditya's life.

Malini meets Kunal

Malini meets Kunal and seeks his help, but he refuses to help. Malini then requests that she wanted to know if Aditya wants to cancel the divorce or not and hence was asking for time from her. Kunal only has to tell Aditya that the divorce date was not finalised yet.

Kunal then adds that he could not lie like Malini. Malini then shares that she did not feel divorce was the last resort since she believes that Aditya would start loving her like before. Kunal gives his nod and Malini expresses her gratitude to him.

In the precap, Aditya takes a stand for Imlie after Aparna calls her an outsider. Imlie is shocked after Malini tells her that she has to go one day.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.