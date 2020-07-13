'Indian Idol 12' Auditions To Start From July 25, Participants Can Upload Video Virtually

The entire world has been fighting the global pandemic for over five months now. All the offices, educational institutions, and even production houses were asked to shut down and people were forced to stay indoors in order to maintain social distancing. Since the last few months, Indian channels have only been showcasing older shows that have already been on-air once. But, the makers of India's most-watched singing reality show, Indian Idol, have recently brought good news for all the music fans. The channel is coming up with the brand new and fresh season, Indian Idol 12 and the audition of the show will start from July 25. Read ahead to know more.

Indian Idol 12 auditions to start from July 25

Indian Idol is one of the most highest-rated TRP Indian singing reality shows. For the past 11 years, the auditions of the show were held physically were the judges of the show travelled around the country in order to choose 13 of the most deserving singers to take part in the show. The same process won’t be possible to be followed this year, due to the global pandemic. But, the makers of the show have found out a new way to conduct the auditions.

On July 12, 2020, the makes of the show took to their official Instagram handle in order to announce how the auditions will be held digitally this year through the Sony LIV application. They shared a post regarding the same and captioned the post, “Did you see this surprise coming your way? #IndianIdol is back! Online Auditions for Season 12 begin from 25th July only on Sony Liv App, so get ready for your #GharSeManchTak journey! @sonylivindia @adityanarayanofficial”.

In the video shared by the channel, the previous and reportedly upcoming host of the show, Aditya Narayan is seen singing a rhyme informing fans about the new method of auditioning digitally this year. The auditions will start from July 25 on the Sony LIV application. The people who wish to audition for Indian Idol 12 are supposed to record themselves singing from home itself and upload that video on the application. The judges of the show will hear the recording and decide whether or not the person deserves to be a part of the show.

