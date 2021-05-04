'Indian Idol Season 12' To Witness A Girls Vs. Boys Battle With Anu Malik, Manoj Muntashir

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular musical reality show, Indian Idol Season 12, is expected to bring excitement and laughter. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan, who will rise with lots of fun and interesting moments with the singers. Meanwhile, music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir will be seen judging the show this weekend, which is on May 8 and 9. The episodes are said to be a roller coaster ride as there will be an ultimate battle between the boys and girls, where Anu Malik will be leading the girl's team and Manoj Mutanshir will be leading the boy's team.

In the weekend episode, all the contestants will perform on the stage and the battle will be between Arunita Kanjilal Vs Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni vs Shamukhapriya and Sayali Vs Nihal. The episodes are said to reach the top-notch with outstanding performances this weekend for its audience. The episodes will be broadcast on May 8 and 9 at 9.30 PM.

A peek into Indian Idol season 12

After the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharastra in April 2021, judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani will be missing in action when the crew shifted their base from Mumbai to Daman. Last week, the audience has seen Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir leading the show. The episodes were dedicated to the golden era of the Hindi music industry.

Back to the exit of the original judges' panel, Neha has not shared any official statement, neither to media nor via her social media handles. However, judge Visha Dadlani addressed the issue with one of the latest Instagram entries. On May 2, Vishal shared a photo of himself and wrote that he has been getting a flood of messages asking him why he was not on the show and whether he is in good health.

The musician assured fans that all was well but given he is living with his parents currently, he did not want to risk them by stepping outside. "If I went to Daman (where Idol is shooting in a tight bio-bubble), I'd have to stay in Daman itself, which I can't do", read an excerpt of his caption.