'Indian Pro Music League' Pays Tribute To 10 Years Of India Winning The Cricket World Cup

The next episode of Indian Pro Music League will be a treat for audiences, as Suresh Raina, the representative of UP Dabbangs, will be seen sharing the platform with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. While the show will feature powerful performances from the coaches and team members of the Punjab Lions and the UP Dabbangs, the evening's focus will be a commemoration of Team India's 10th World Cup victory. Suresh Raina will reminisce about the greatest moment in his life when he felt all the more delighted to be an Indian while paying homage to this golden moment and the Indian Cricket Team.

A tribute to Team India in IPML

Speaking about the beautiful memory and his experience, Suresh Raina said, “A win in a team sport is not just of an individual but of an entire team which comprises of coaches, team members and every single person who is connected with the team. I still remember the moment when we were in our last over and everyone was praying with their heart and soul that we win this match. As soon as that happened, it was the most surreal experience for us as the entire stadium was singing ‘Vande Mataram’ with their mobile flashlights swaying in the air. That is the moment all of us had a feeling that we had truly made our country proud.”

The IMPL contestants and coaches of both teams will come together on stage to sing to the tunes of ‘Vande Mataram' as they will jointly pay homage to the Indian team and the country. After the show, even superstar Parineeti Chopra will be seen getting Suresh Raina's autograph on a bat. Parineeti and Suresh will offer a cricket and badminton combination in the upcoming episode, with Parineeti scoring shots with her badminton racket and Suresh bringing his famous cricketer style to the floor with his bat.

Zee TV debuted the world's first-ever music league championship in a clutter-busting format concept. While there have been many league competitions in the world of sports, this special music league features six teams representing various regions of India competing in a musical championship. Top playback singers, one reality show star, and one new voice lead each of these six teams, which are backed by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities. The IPML judges from these six zonal teams are Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, and Shilpa Rao.

With Inputs from PR.

Image Source: PR Team

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.