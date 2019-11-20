Indian Television Actors Who Found Love On Sets And Married Their Co-stars

Television actors who work for daily soap spend half their lives on a set. While these actors spend most of their time with their co-stars on set, it does not come to us as a surprise when they decide to tie a knot in real life. These are the most loved on-screen couple who were good friends who later fell in love on sets and tied a knot off-screen.

TV actors who were good friends before they tied a knot:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

The 2008 Ramayan turned Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who essayed the role of Ram and Sita respectively, into overnight stars. The duo had been in a steady relationship for five years after which Gurmeet Choudhary decided to propose her on Pati Patni Aur Woh. They tied the knot on February 15, 2011.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

The couple who made a great pair on screen were seen together in many shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai and Ek Hasina Thi. They were good friends for long and decided to take a step forward in their relationship. They participated as a couple in Nach Baliye, in 2007. They won the show then and tied a knot on March 2, 2012.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

The couple met on the sets of Mile Jab Hum Tum, in which they played lead roles and also each other’s love interest. They secretly dated for seven long years and even participated in Nach Baliye. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and lovingly called them ‘Monaya’. Sanaya and Mohit tied a knot on January 25, 2016.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil were one of the most adored couples of Indian television for their fans. They starred together in Ghar Ek Mandir and remained friends until they made it official by tying a knot on February 14, 2003. They were one of those few couples who have been together for years.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

In the drama series 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta played the role of a husband-wife. They dated for several years until Ravi Dubey decided to make it official by going down on his knees and proposing to Sargun Mehta on the sets of Nach Baliye. They soon tied a knot on December 7 in 2013.

