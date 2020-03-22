Mujhse Shaadi Karoge & Other Indian TV Shows Affected Post COVID-19 Pandemic

With the World Health Organization officially declaring Coronavirus as a pandemic, the governments around the globe are urging people to adopt social distancing and self-isolation to contain the spread of the COVID-19. The Coronavirus outbreak has also hit the entertainment industry.

As the television dramas and reality show shoots happen on a regular basis, the COVID-19 lockdown has also affected the television shows' daily shoots as they remain cancelled. Here are some of the Indian TV shows that have been affected amid coronavirus outbreak, check out.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a reality show which has been created in the format of a swayamvaar where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are looking for suitors. Recently, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge asked the contestants to go back home. However, to fill in the slot, Bigg Boss 13 will be re-telecasted on the Colors channel. Colors TV has released a new promo of Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter and Instagram.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is an Indian comedy talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma where he interacts with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience entertained with his humour. The shoot of the The Kapil Sharma Show has also been cancelled until further notice. According to the reports, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show was supposed to shoot for an episode, but they were informed to stay home.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy daily soap. Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role fo Chandu in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told a news daily that the team was supposed to shoot on Wednesday, but we were informed that the shoot has been called-off until further notice. The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi also shared a tweet regarding BMC's notice where they have been informed to not shoot.

⁦@mybmc⁩ ⁦@bmcmumbai⁩ ⁦@MaharashtraCmo⁩ Sir,🙏🏻 we are not getting any clarity about this circulars.suddenly filmcity not allowing us to shoot.We are following preventive guideline to keep hygiene on set and working with smaller unit.Sir,please allow till Tomm pic.twitter.com/H5ips2Jsnr — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 17, 2020

