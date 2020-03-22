The Debate
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge & Other Indian TV Shows Affected Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Television News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, The Kapil Sharma Show and other similar Indian television shows' shoots have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read here

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mujhse Shaddi Karoge

With the World Health Organization officially declaring Coronavirus as a pandemic, the governments around the globe are urging people to adopt social distancing and self-isolation to contain the spread of the COVID-19. The Coronavirus outbreak has also hit the entertainment industry. 

As the television dramas and reality show shoots happen on a regular basis, the COVID-19 lockdown has also affected the television shows' daily shoots as they remain cancelled. Here are some of the Indian TV shows that have been affected amid coronavirus outbreak, check out. 

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 20: The concluding night - The Grand Finale

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a reality show which has been created in the format of a swayamvaar where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are looking for suitors. Recently, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge asked the contestants to go back home. However, to fill in the slot, Bigg Boss 13 will be re-telecasted on the Colors channel. Colors TV has released a new promo of Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter and Instagram. 

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana gets hospitalised right after she wins the show

The Kapil Sharma Show 

The Kapil Sharma Show is an Indian comedy talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma where he interacts with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience entertained with his humour. The shoot of the The Kapil Sharma Show has also been cancelled until further notice. According to the reports, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show was supposed to shoot for an episode, but they were informed to stay home. 

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 19: Vikas Gupta's entry shakes the house

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy daily soap. Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role fo Chandu in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told a news daily that the team was supposed to shoot on Wednesday, but we were informed that the shoot has been called-off until further notice. The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi also shared a tweet regarding BMC's notice where they have been informed to not shoot.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' finale: Paras Chhabra to choose Aanchal Khurrana?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
