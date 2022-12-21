Inside Palak Tiwari's Colourful Christmas Celebrations With Mom Shweta Tiwari. See Pics

Palak Tiwari is celebrating early Christmas with her mother and actor Shweta Tiwari and half-brother Reyansh Kohli. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a set of colourful pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Palak can be seen posing with Shweta and Reyansh. The pictures also give us a glimpse of Palak's beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The family, in one of the images, can also be seen writing notes to Santa and posing with mistletoe and Christmas candies. In the photos, Palak can be seen wearing a bright red pajama set.

Sharing the pictures, Palak wrote, "Christmas mood."

Check out pictures from Palak's Christmas celebrations with Shweta Tiwari:

Palak often shares pictures with her family on her Instagram handle.

Palak made her on-screen debut with Bijlee Bijlee song

Palak Tiwari, 22, made her music video debut with Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee' song a year ago. The song has garnered over 458 million views on YouTube. She has reportedly joined the cast of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

About Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari with her first husband Raja Choudhary. The couple separated in 2007. Later, she married Abhinav Kohli and welcomed her second child Reyansh Kohli. Shweta divorced Abhinav in 2019.

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with the television series 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay.' She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 4' and emerged as its winner. Shweta Tiwari has also been part of reality shows like 'Nach Baliye', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.'

Currently, Shweta Tiwari is playing the leading role in Zee TV's 'Main Hoon Aprajita.'