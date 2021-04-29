International Dance Day: Neha Marda Opens Up About Her Passion And Love For Dance

The International Dance Day is observed on April 29 every year. On this day, the world celebrates the art of dance in the memory of the creator of ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre. As dancers celebrate the day for their love for this art, the famous show Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti's Neha Marda, who plays the role of Shubhra, gives credit to her dance for her career's success.

Neha Marda on her passion for dance on International Dance Day 2021

Neha Marda recently opened up about her love for dance. The 35-year-old actor gave credit to her dance for her career's success. She said dance is not just a part of her life, but it is her life. She believes she would not have been at the stage of her career if it was not for her passion and love for dance. Neha further described her passion for dance and said she had achieved a different level of happiness and power by pursuing dance.

While narrating her experience in dance, Neha said she started dancing when she was three years old. She further said she had trained herself for nine years in Bharatanatyam and seven years in Kathak. She has also learned Jazz and Salsa for four years. Neha, in her childhood, participated in several dance-reality shows. She also judged a dance show as a kid that she marks the beginning of her dance journey. The Balika Vadhu actor credited dance for making her expressive as she was shy as a kid. When asked about the next dance style she wishes to learn, Neha said she is looking forward to learning the Bachata as it requires a lot of strength and power.

Neha Marda's dance covers

Neha Marda's Instagram is filled with videos of her dance. She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads dance covers on different Bollywood songs. She recently shook a leg with actor Vaibhav Roy to the song Husnn Hai Suhaana from Coolie No. 1. Take a look at her dance video.

Promo Image Source: PR