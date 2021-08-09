Is 'Bigg Boss OTT' Available For Free? All You Need To Know On When & Where To Watch Show

Bigg Boss OTT has been one of the talking points for the past few weeks, regarding buzz surrounding the new format, list of contestants and more. The show enjoyed a grand premiere on Sunday and more viewers might wish to join the bandwagon too. Since the show does not air on TV unlike the usual format, here's all you need to know about the ways you can watch the show online:

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss OTT ?

The difference with this edition of Bigg Boss is that airs on an Over-the-Top platform. Moreover, unlike the fixed timings of its telecast, the show will be available 24x7 so that viewers can watch the daily activities and tasks of the contestants all day.

The show airs on Voot Select. To watch the episodes, one has to subscribe to the OTT platform.

The subscription charge for Voot Select is Rs 299 per year. The package includes features like Bigg Boss VVIP Pass, Bigg Boss 24x7 LIVE Channel, BB OTT Episode Premieres, BB OTT Special Voting Privileges and more.

Can you watch Bigg Boss OTT for free?

One of the ways to watch Bigg Boss OTT for 'free' is with the help of the Paytm app. One gets access to Voot Select on buying Paytm First subscription as the platform is one of the benefits that is being offered as a part of the subscription.

However, since the subscription comes at a price of Rs 899/year, buying a Paytm subscription just for Bigg Boss OTT might not be the best idea for those wishing to watch it for 'free.' However, if one avails the other numerous benefits with the package, that includes subscriptions of Sony Liv, Zee 5, Zomato Pro, Eros Now, Gaana, as well as deals on Myntra, Domino's and cashback for various transactions, one could perhaps count it as 'free.'

Who are the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT ?

There are 13 contestants on this edition of the show. This includes Neha Bhasin, Zesshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Muskaan Jattana and Shamita Shetty.



